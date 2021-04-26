Google Pixel 5a is turning out to be a mystery. It was believed a while back that the phone would be delayed because of chip shortage, then came the news that the device had been canceled. Now, new photo evidence suggests that the Pixel 5a is far from canceled and will be here toward the end of this year. Though it’s still a hypothetical timeline, there is some substance to the fact that the Pixel 5a is in the works. This can be confirmed through an image shared by Google (accidentally or not) in its new blog post explaining HDR+ with bracketing on its existing devices.

One of the photos shared is believed to have been taken with the Pixel 5a back in October last year. At least the EXIF data of the shared image reveal this detail. The image clicked from the upcoming Pixel 5a was found in a photo album uploaded to the blog post mentioned above.

The image isn’t the best quality but it does give out the potential of the camera. The Pixel 5a is expected to feature a dual rear camera and the image here describes this as a click from one of the two cameras, which is a 12.2MP lens with f/2.2. The image has a resolution of 4032×3024 pixels.

The sudden revelation of the image is no real indication that the Pixel 5a is on the horizon. It however is indicative of the fact that the phone is inching closer to its inevitable launch.

The Pixel 5a, whenever it launches, is going to feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED display with Snapdragon 765G under the hood. Google is slated to hold an I/O event next month, could the phone make a debut there. It is not a likeliness. The Pixel 5a would most likely appear officially in the fall of this year.