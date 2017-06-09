We’ve been featuring this simulation game since 2013 when the Farming Simulator 14 first set up roots on Android. We also tried the Farming PRO 2015 and the Farming Simulator 16 from two years ago. If you’re a fan of the game, you’d be happy to know that Giants Software has just released Farming Simulator 18–again, to make your farming dreams come true.

Farming Simulator 18 comes to Android and other gaming consoles so more virtual farmers can start harvesting fields of potatoes, corn, sugar beet, canola, and wheat. This is a modern and more realistic Farmville as you also need to take good care of the livestock, crops, and even forestry. You need to sell your products on the market so you can reach your goal of making your farm bigger.

To become a success, you need the best equipment and vehicles from some of the top brands. Build your fleet of farming vehicles like trucks and tractors, plant crops, breed pigs, feed the cows, and harvest wood. Show your town that you are the best farmer that can offer the most impressive results.

Farming Simulator 18 boasts of new 3D graphics that you can enjoy in multiplayer mode for both Bluetooth and WiFi.

