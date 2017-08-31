Nest has begun servicing the smart home category since 2014 as Google’s hardware branch after it was officially acquired the same year. Other brands soon followed in the digital thermostat game but Nest has remained o be the most popular. It’s been integrated with a number of other products and services including the Belkin WeMo and Alexa. The latest update we remember was for the Nest app being updated with smart lock and motion notifications.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is due for an update and perhaps it’s about time we see a next-gen model of the voice-controlled thermostat. Google’s Nest division has just introduced the Nest Thermostat E which is ideal to be used by everyone. It’s more streamlined and more affordable but it still promises reliable energy-saving features. This is perfect for any home as it is easier to control and use.

Nest Thermostat E is like a watered-down Nest Learning Thermostat. It comes with a simple frosted display that can diffuse light from the screen and show softer test and graphics. The interface is simpler and easier to read and the device can be controlled straight from the Nest app. The ENERGY STAR certified smart home device costs $169.

SOURCE: Nest