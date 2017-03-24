Baselworld 2017 is happening in Switzerland until the end of the month so expect more smartwatch models to be unveiled. We’ve seen a number already including those from the Fossil Group, Casio, and the improved Samsung Gear S3 Classic with LTE. MyKronoz is joining the wearable game by showing off the ZeTime which can also be found on Kickstarter.

This wearable brand is working on the world’s first fully hybrid smartwatch with hands over touchscreen. If you happen to be at the Baselworld right now, you can check it out on the floor and see for yourself what MyKronoz is up to. The Swiss brand has the ZeTime as its new entry to the smartwatch game complete with physical, mechanical hands apart from the smartwatch-digital element.

ZeTime uses a ‘Smart Movement’ technology and has proven they can cut a small hole in the TFT color display. The result is a watch that still has the hands so it’s like a traditional watch but with a “smarter” watch face. Its battery can last up to a month on one full charge under normal wearable usage.

The MyKronoz brand is launching its first smartwatch with an affordable price when it’s ready later in September. The company needs to raise a $50,000 fund goal but luckily and as of this writing, about $209,000 have been raised already. They went the crowdfunding way perhaps to ensure that people really want the product. The challenge now is for MyKronoz to deliver the smartwatch on schedule and bring the concept to production and reality.

MyKronoz ZeTime will be available for $119 for the stainless stell version with a silicon watch band. Other styles and colors will be available but let’s wait and make sure it hits retail first.

SOURCE: MyKronoz, Kickstarter