This is one rumor we want to really happen: Motorola relaunching the RAZR line. The Lenovo-owned company has been rumored to be working on a new RAZR since January. A foldable phone patent was officially granted to the brand and was quickly confirmed. Specs were listed and the device soon reached the Bluetooth site which meant it would arrive this 2019. Motorola RAZR foldable phone images were then leaked on Weibo. The company once showed a fan video to promote Motorola Razr without permission because of excitement.

The Motorola Moto Razr foldable phone will be out before 2019 ends. It could be unveiled this month. Today, we’ve got new information when the phone could be announced.

The next-gen Moto RAZR is said to be presented to the public this coming November 13. It will be a foldable phone with a flexible screen. This goes ahead of the rumored Samsung Galaxy Fold that folds horizontally and is due next year.

A new set of images are available today. It seems the official launch is getting closer and we’re excited. So far, we know the MOTO RAZR smartphone will come with a 6.2-inch OLED screen that folds. A smaller secondary screen with 600 x 800 resolution is found on the outside when folded. Specs may include octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and a 2730mAh battery capacity.

Details are scarce but the price is said to be around the $1,500 price point. It’s more affordable compared to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X that cost around $2,000.

Invites to a Motorola event on November 13 have been sent out recently. We’re looking forward to that “long-awaited and reinvented icon”. Who’s excited?