The Motorola One series has been out for over a year now. The Motorola One and Motorola One Power were announced as new Android One phones after specs were spotted on TENAA. The Motorola One and One Power received an Android 9 Pie rollout. The Motorola One was out on Best Buy and was soon unlocked for T-Mobile and AT&T. The next Android One smartphone was the Motorola One Vision which is said to have a long exposure camera mode.

Aside from the Motorola One Vision, a Motorola One Action may also be out as a rugged mid-range phone.

Now we’re learning the upcoming Motorola One Action could be the more affordable version of the One Vision. Other important information about the Motorola One Action has surfaced like the specs. The phone is said to come with a large 6.3-inch FHD+ screen, Exynos 9609 processor, and a 3500mAh battery.

The One Vision which may out in India soon but may be joined by the Motorola One Action and Motorola One Pro. Details about the One Pro are scarce but here are the Motorola One Action features. The phone is said to come with a plastic rear, three cameras, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a punch-hole display. Other specs are as follows: 1080 x 2520 pixel resolution, Samsung Exynos 9609 processor, Mali G72 GPU, 12.6MP rear cam plus two other shooters, another 12.6MP for the selfie camera, 3GB or 4GB RAM, and NFC connectivity.

The Motorola One Action will roll out with the Motorola One Pro. No word on pricing and availability yet but we can expect them to be out this year. The One Action will only be an affordable version of the Motorola One Vision so don’t expect too much. But then again, if you’re only looking for a budget-friendly phone with the triple rear camera adventage, the Motorola One Action could be a nice choice.