Even before the Moto Z4 and Moto E6 are revealed, Motorola is set to launch an addition to the Motorola One phone series. After the Motorola One and One Power, the Motorola One Vision is expected. It may launch very soon and we’re hoping next month already. The phone is in the works as the next Android One phone. It can be assumed the mobile platform will be based on Android 9 Pie OS out of the box. Following the Motorola One and Motorola One Power from last year, the Motorola One Vision could also receive Night Vision and a long exposure camera mode as per a recent report.

Nothing much is said about the upcoming phone but now we’re learning about the punch-hole selfie camera. An earlier leak shows two possible color options like brown and blue.

We see the front and rear side of the Motorola One Vision in both colors. The blue is a common color but the version is differently attractive. (See image above)

The new images show a dual camera setup. One camera is 48 megapixels with Quad Pixel technology, optical image stabilization (OIS), and f/1.7 aperture. Rumor has it the phone will feature a 6.2-inch display, FullHD+ resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, Samsung Exynos 9610 processor, ARM Mali-G72 GPU, 32/64/128GB storage, and a 3500mAh battery.

The phone will be part of the Android One program, making it the second Android One phone from Motorola. It means a bare version of Android mobile but with the promise of regular updates. The device is rumored to launch in Sao Paulo, Brazil on the 15th of May. In China, it may be revealed as the Motorola P40.

We remember the phone being referred to as Robusta2 (codename). Last year’s Motorola One phones were powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon so we’re curious why the big change.