Motorola has recently introduced four new budget-friendly smartphones. The Lenovo-owned company will announce more this year although we can’t say yet if they can help improve the brand’s standing in the mobile market. Perhaps the next Motorola Edge series phone will matter as it is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 800 series processor. We’re assuming it will be Snapdragon 888 or at least, Snapdragon 865. The Motorola Edge S will be the next Android phone offering from the company.

A unit has also been teased on Weibo, telling us the device will come with brushed textured patterns. The phone will run on an unconfirmed Snapdragon 800-series chipset. It will be more attractive though if it’s able to use Snapdragon 888.

The Motorola Edge S could also be the Motorola ‘Nio’ on Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Android 11. It seems Motorola is testing this Android phone with model number XT2125 which could also mean an impending launch.

Motorola Edge S Features

As for the other specs and features, the Motorola Edge S may arrive with a flat display. We’re also looking forward to a punch hole in the center for the selfie camera or a curved screen with dual-punch hole. A 64MP main camera and a 105Hz refresh-rate on the display may also really be useful.