Here is Motorola once again introducing a slew of new phones. We’re not really surprised that new devices are ready. We just didn’t expect the timing. Around this time last year, we were only anticipating the upcoming Moto Razr foldable phone. This January, the Lenovo-owned company is kicking off the year with four new Android phones namely the Motorola One 5G Ace, Moto G Play 2021, Moto G Power 2021, and the Moto G Stylus. Except for the first model we mentioned, we’ve heard about these devices.

Last week, we featured some of these devices. There Moto G Stylus and Moto G Pro 2021 360-degree video render was revealed while Moto G Power 2021 and Moto G Play 2021 images and specs were leaked. Now four new Android phones are ready. Each one is different and caters to different markets. Mainly, these are mid-rangers but one already offers 5G connectivity.

Motorola One 5G Ace

This mid-tier phone offers 5G support and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery life. The display is impressive while performance is just right, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset. The triple rear camera system is composed of a 48MP main shooter with Quad Pixel technology + ultra-wide lens + Macro Vision camera. The 16MP selfie shooter also comes with a large 2.0 μm Quad Pixel tech.

There is a 6.7-inch Max Vision FHD+ screen with HDR10 technology and 20:9 aspect ratio for better viewing. The Motorola One 5G Ace is powered by either 4GB or 6GB of RAM with either 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. The memory can still expand up to 1TB.

Moto G Play 2021

The Moto G Play (2021) also offers a long-lasting battery life courtesy of a 5000mAh battery. It comes with 3GB of RAM, Snapdragon 460 chipset, and 32GB built-in storage. It only features a dual rear camera system headlined by a 13MP camera with ultra-fast focus.

Moto G Power 2021

The Moto G Power 2021 also comes with a 5000mAh battery. It can last up to three days without charging. Feel free to enjoy up to 20 hours of video playback, 19 hours of social media browsing, and 17 hours of web browsing of the large 6.6-inch Max Vision HD+ screen.

It boasts a 48MP triple rear camera setup: 48MP Quad Pixel with Night Vision technology, depth sensor, and Macro Vision lens. It is powered by 3GB or 4GB RAM and a Snapdragon 662 processor.

Moto G Stylus

Last but not the least is the Moto G Stylus 2021. This model offers stylus support. Enjoy taking down notes, scribbling, or drawing on the screen with the stylus. The camera system includes a 48MP quad camera system with Quad Pixel and Night Vision tech + 8MP ultra-wide lens + and a depth sensor. The phone is powered by 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 678 mobile procession, and 128GB storage. Of all the new Moto phones, this one only comes with a 4000mAh battery.

Pricing and Availability

Let’s take a look at the availability and pricing details. The new phones from Motorola are now available in the United States via several online and retail stores like Best Buy, B&H Photo, Amazon.com, and Walmart. Major carriers in the US will sell them in the coming weeks and months. Canada will also get the moto g play, moto g power, and motorola one 5G ace but no exact availability dates have been announced.

The Moto G Play costs $169.99 while the Moto G Power is $249.99. The moto g stylus is $299.99. The Motorole One 5G Ace is the most expensive at $399.99 but still within the affordable range.