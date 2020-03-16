The Motorola Edge (or Motoro Edge+) will be the Lenovo-owned company’s next phone offering. The rendered images were shown off less than a couple of weeks ago. We got excited at the idea the upcoming flagship will have powerful camera features. That is expected in flagship devices–high-performance cameras. Over the weekend, new images of the photo were leaked, showing off the curved waterfall display. The smartphone is said to feature a 64MP main camera, headphone jack, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 mobile processor.

Motorola is back in the premium category with the Motorola Edge. That is after several years of just coming up with affordable and mid-range phones under the Motorola One, Moto G, and Moto E lines. After the Motorola RAZR, the brand will release the Motorola Edge.

The Motorola Edge is a flagship device. It will be the first phone from Motorola with a curved display. It’s only one of the few phones the company is working on. The latest set of images shows the phone at different angles so we’ll see that waterfall display.

Interestingly, there is still a volume rocker and a physical power button. The 3.5mm headphone jack remains together with a microSD card slot. The camera system will include a 64MP primary camera, 16MP wide-angle shooter, and an 8MP telephone cam. You can see the cameras on a vertical array position at the top left area of the rear panel.

Other features include an optical under-display fingerprint scanner, 90Hz refresh rate, AI, 25MP selfie camera under a punch-hole, speaker on the top bezel and bottom, and a SIM card tray on top. There’s 128GB storage, 6GB of RAM, and a 4500mAh battery. There may be no wireless charging yet. We’re not sure about 5G connectivity but the Snapdragon 765 has a 5G version.

The Motorola Edge is said to come with a Plus version–the Motorola Edge. This one is believed to arrive with several feature upgrades like in the processor, RAM, camera, and battery. The Motorola Edge+ may be equipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 108MP primary camera, and a 5000mAh batt.