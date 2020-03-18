The Motorola Edge series is coming soon. There may be two variants: the regular Edge and the Motorola Edge+. Several images were rendered before the official launch. The flagship has been said to come with powerful camera features. And just yesterday, we saw a new set of images of the Motorola Edge with a curved waterfall display and a 64MP camera setup. It’s going to be a flagship phone series–a first from Motorola in many years. You see, the Lenovo-owned brand has been releasing only budget to mid-range phones.

The latest information we have includes new images. This set is once again believable since it’s from master leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks). We see a burgundy red Motorola Edge apart from the dark blue version.

The Motorola Edge+ is believed to come with a large 6.67-inch FHD+ screen, punch-hole in front for the selfie shooter, triple rear camera setup (108MP main + 16MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom), and an LED flash placed in a vertical orientation. On the top edge, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile, the SIM card slot, speaker grille, and USB-C connector are found at the bottom.

The upcoming flagship smartphone from Motorola is believed to arrive with a large 5000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, max of 12GB RAM, and mmWave 5G connectivity. The last feature makes it a 5G phone–a first from Motorola.

Lenovo-Motorola fans and the mobile industry are waiting for the Motorola Edge+ and the Motorola Edge’s official launch. We’re looking forward to the powerful camera features. The curved waterfall screen and 64MP cam are definitely something to be excited about so we’ll see.