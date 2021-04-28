Every year, Motorola comes up with a new Motorola Edge offering. For this year, another model will be introduced. At the moment, we know about “Kyoto” as its codename. Rumor has it the Motorola Edge Kyoto will be announced in the coming months. We were hoping an April launch since the Motorola Edge+ flagship and the Motorola Edge budget version were unveiled last year, same month. Expect more details will be revealed until the official product launch. There may be three new Motorola Edge phones to be revealed. As per Evan Blass (EvLeaks), there are three code names: Kyoto, Berlin, and Sierra.

Let’s focus first on the Motorola Edge Kyoto. This upcoming Moto smartphone is said to come with a powerful 108MP primary camera similar to the Motorola G60. It will use a Samsung sensor (S5KHM2) which is specifically the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 mobile CMOS image sensor.

The camera system will also include an 8MP macro sensor, ultra-wide angle, and a 2MP depth camera. The selfie camera may be 16 or 32 megapixels as described.

It’s not clear of the Motorola Kyoto will be the Lite variant or the premium flagship model. We’ll look forward to the Motorola Edge Sierra and the Motorola Edge Berlin. We’re also curious if this Motorola Edge will also take advantage of Verizon Ready For platform.