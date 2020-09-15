Cameras have become really essential selling point in phones off late. The competition can just outsmart you with more progressive cameras and the sleekness of the module housing it. One smartphone maker that really makes an impression in this department is Samsung, and now to further its innovation, the South Korean technology company has introduced four new ISOCELL image sensors for its 0.7 micrometer (μm)-pixel lineup that promise to deliver more pixels in a smaller package.

It was only last year when Samsung launched the 0.7μm-pixel image sensor and the first 108Mp sensors. Now with the introduction of 64Mp ISOCELL GW3, 48Mp ISOCELL GM5, and 32Mp ISOCELL JD1 in addition to the 108-megapixel (Mp) ISOCELL HM2, the company is bringing advanced pixel technologies to cameras in a range of options.

This will “enable high-resolution images and sleeker designs in a wider selection” of smartphones rolling out in the future. According to Samsung, even a difference of “0.1μm per pixel can have a significant impact on the overall size of the sensor as well as the height of the camera module” in ultra-high-res image sensor.

With the introduction of image sensors for 0.7μm-pixel, Samsung will manage to have up to 15-percent smaller image sensors. In addition, the camera module size could be shrunk by almost 10 percent. This means the new ISOCELL image sensors will make possible smaller camera modules with more impactful cameras (despite the reduced size). This will present the smartphone maker more flexibility to streamline the designs of next-gen phones.

Samsung is expected to introduce the 0.7μm products with ISOCELL 2.0, which is advanced pixel tech to enhance camera performance despite the small pixel size, later this year. To make the smaller size acquire ample light for better imaging, Samsung incorporates ISOCELL Plus and Smart-ISO technologies specially tailored now for the smallest pixel size.