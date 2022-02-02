The Moto Edge 30 Pro is about to be introduced. We’re anticipating its arrival as several image renders have been showed off recently. The photos presented the complete design of the phone including the punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter and the triple rear cameras. The phone will be available in Grey or Blue. If you think this Android phone looks familiar, it’s actually just a rehashed version of the Moto Edge X30.

A couple of weeks ago, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smart stylus and folio case were leaked. Renders have also surfaced on the web. If you may remember, the Motorola Edge X30 went up for pre-sale in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. A related variant is almost ready in the form of the Moto Edge 30 Pro.

The cameras are powerful: 60MP selfie shooter and a triple camera system (50MP OV50A40 sensor f/1.88 aperture + 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP sensor). There will also be an LED flash, noise-cancelling microphone, flat edges, and slimmer bezels. The Moto Edge 30 Pro weighs 194 grams and measures 163.56 X 75.95 X 8.49mm.

The launch of the Moto Edge 30 Pro in India and the rest of the world will happen this February. The specs and features remain: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display, 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 576Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging tech.

No word on pricing and availability yet but this is a flagship level phone. It will be expensive but nothing close to those premium phones from Samsung or Apple.