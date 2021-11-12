Motorola is set to introduce a new smartphone. It will use a Snapdragon 898 processor so that means it will be a premium flagship phone offering. The Moto Edge X has been teased and we believe it will also be known as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. New renders and details have been leaked. We’re looking at a new Android device with a flat display, in-display fingerprint sensor, 50MP triple rear camera system, a 60MP front-facing camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

Our source has teamed up once again with OnLeaks. Master leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer presented the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra which will be sold in different markets. The phone boasts a large 6.6-inch flat OLED screen with HDR10+ support and 144Hz refresh rate.

The battery may be 5000mAh so we can expect a long battery life. The triple rear camera system will be composed of a 50MP primary sensor + 50MP + 2MP lens. The selfie camera is rumored to be 60 megapixels so that’s powerful.

The Motorola Edge X aka Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a round Motorola logo at the rear. The back panel appears to be a bit curved. The camera module is oblong, looking almost like a large pill.

The camera module features three cameras with an LED flash. There is a small hole that is said to be a noise-cancelling mic. The fingerprint reader may be on-screen.

We see slimmer bezels and flat sides (edges). The selfie camera is housed under a punch-hole cutout. At the bottom, you will see the microphone, speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port. On the right, we can expect a Google Assistant key and volume rocker. On the other side will be the power button.