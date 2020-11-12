Motorola is taking long to go official with the Moto E7 that was first leaked back in May 2020. Even though it is a low mid-range smartphone, the wait continues with some more legit leaks of the renders coming in, via a tipster. This time around the phone is seen in two colors – Blue and Gray. Along with these visual clues of the phone, the key specifications have also been leaked – pointing toward an imminent launch anytime soon.

With the elder brother Moto E7 Plus launched in September having slightly better hardware, it is time now for Motorola to finally reveal the Moto E7. Going by the tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, looks-wise the vanilla Moto E7 is going to be more or less similar to the Plus version.

There is the waterdrop notch on the 6.5-inch HD Plus display, and a square-shaped dual camera module on the rear. The selfie shooter will be a 5MP lens while the rear has a 48MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. Since it is an entry-level phone, it will come with the Android 10 OS out of the box and not the Android 11 version.

The fingerprint scanner on the rear of the device isn’t surprising either. There’s a decent 4,000mAh battery powering this upcoming phone which should be good enough for extended use before requiring a recharge. Although there is no word on the processing power specs yet – we speculate 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and the Snapdragon 632 SoC on this phone based on the recent leak.