After the Moto G9 Plus’ launch in Brazil, here is Motorola introducing the new Moto E9 Plus. We first learned about the phone back in August when a Geekbench listing hinted on a Motorola phone with a Snapdragon mobile processor and 4GB of RAM. The phone was again leaked in full, complete with specs, images, and prices. Today, we can confirm everything we heard. Not that there is much to reveal, the official phone images actually match the previous leak.

The new Moto E7 Plus may sell more because of its camera features and the large 5000mAh battery. The 48MP dual-camera system offers premium quality images. The depth sensor allows the bokeh effect while the Night Vision offers better photos even in low light environments. The Quad Pixel technology works to produce high-quality images all the time.

The 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display is large. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and ultra-widescreen for a more enjoyable movie watching, mobile gaming, and video chatting.

The 5000mAh battery is enough to make the smartphone last the whole day on normal usage that may include web browsing, video streaming, and mobile photography. A single full charge may give the phone a two-day battery life. The Snapdragon 460 chipset delivers 50% better performance compared to previous Motorola Moto devices.

The Moto E7 Plus already features a dedicated, physical Google Assistant Button on one side. Use it if you want quick access to other apps or if you want to voice out commands. When it comes to pricing, the phone costs EUR 149 which is about $178 in the US. We know this phone will also be released in India apart from key markets in Europe and Latin American countries.