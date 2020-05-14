Motorola has made headway in the highly competitive smartphone market with the flagship-grade Edge+ but its current staple remains the low to mid-range offerings. The E series in particular which caters to the low-end phone market. As a successor to the last year’s Moto E6, a new leaked listing on Google Play Console’s Device Catalog and Android Enterprise Recommended database points at the Moto E7. Codenamed in the listing as “Ginna”, the Android 10 phone’s specifications are now clear.

The device will have waterdrop notch 6.2-inch display (1520×720 resolution) at aspect ratio (19:9). The screen pixel density (ppi) will be 280 if we go by the revelation. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back, below the camera setup. Keeping with the mellowed down specs, the phone will only have internal storage of 32GB.

It is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 632 chipset. It’s going to be mated to a 2GB RAM which is not much – we expect it to be at least 3GB. On the other hand, a separate model having 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is also in works. However it will only be available in select regions including North America and on T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon.

Coming on to the camera, the phone will have a 3MP (f/2.0) Samsung sensor and a 2MP (f/2.2) Omnivision depth sensor. For selfies, there will be a 5MP f/2.2 shooter. Overall the phone offers only the basic specification, it will be tailor-made for people who like to keep things simple when it comes to their phones.