This week, we will be all eyes on OPPO. The Chinese mobile OEM is launching a new flagship series. It will be its first foldable phone offering called the OPPO Find N. OPPO isn’t selfish when it comes to releasing details. We have seen the retractable camera design and the possible foldable form. We will confirm everything we know at the OPPO INNO DAY 2021 later this week. The OPPO Find N foldable smartphone was already teased ahead of official launch but here are more images.

The OPPO Find N could be a potential rival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Huawei Mate X. They all come with a bookfold-type design. Master leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared numerous photos and details.

The smartphone is said to come with a vertical folding display. The screen is produced by Samsung. The main display will be 7.1-inches (diagonal) with dynamic wide color gamut and 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate adjustment.

The display will also come with HDR10+ certification, 120Hz refresh rate, and LTPO display. The ultrathin glass cover similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be present. The Oppo Find N’s outer display will be produced by BOE, measuring 5.45-inches diagonal.

With the mentioned display sizes, we can say the OPPO Find N Peacock foldable phone will be smaller compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It seems to be more compact. We’re expecting a more durable product as OPPO has been saying it has been tested and folded/unfolded over 200,000 times without any problem.

The Oppo Find N is said to run on Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB onboard storage, and a 4500mAh battery. The main camera will be 50 megapixels and the selfie shooter will be 32MP.