As early as 2018, the idea of an OPPO foldable phone started. A file patent was sighted and then a foldable device was mentioned to be introduced during the MWC 2019. Nothing entered the commercial market officially and plans have been changing. A number of Chinese OEM have started working on foldable smartphones. In April this year, OPPO and Vivo were mentioned again to be working on their own foldable phone offering.

An OPPO foldable phone render earlier showed a pop-up camera. It was just an idea but last month, some OPPO foldable phone features and details were leaked. The latest we have is the codename.

The OPPO foldable phone is known as the “Peacock”. It is said to be introduced next month or just before the year 2021 ends. It may be unveiled but it doesn’t market release will be immediate.

Aside from the “Peacock”, OPPO is believed to be released another one–the “Butterfly”. That one though may be out in 2022 with more high-end specs.

The OPPO Peacock Foldable Smartphone is said to arrive with Snapdragon 888 while the Butterfly will use Snapdragon 898 SoC. The name could be Find X4 for the 2022 foldable phone.

This OPPO foldable phone may use a 50MP Sony IMX7766 camera plus a 32MP selfie shooter. It’s not clear if there will be other cameras on the rear. The 8-inch LTPO OLED display with 120W refresh rate will hopefully be durable enough. The 4500mAh battery will arrive with 65W fast charging support.

The device runs on Android 12 topped by ColorOS 12. The design is inward folding which is similar to the Huawei Mate X2 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Let’s wait and see what the OPPO foldable phone can offer to the mobile consumers.