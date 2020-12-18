Not many people may realize this but OnePlus has decided to pre-install Facebook in its phones. It’s a bloatware that many people complained about. For a company that values feedback from consumers, the decision to remove the app was more than welcome. But then it shouldn’t have happened in the first if the company didn’t do pre-install the social network app on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Unfortunately, there are some Facebook services that could only be disabled and cannot be removed.

Criticisms have been shared and they reached OnePlus. The move was said to be a betrayal to the OnePlus community according to our source. Good thing the OnePlus executives really listen to the customers. It lives the ‘Never Settle’ motto.

OnePlus listened and removed the Facebook bloatware from the OnePlus 8T. We don’t think it’s going to happen anytime soon but we won’t be surprised if a similar move will still happen. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau admitted the mistake. He also shared how the company listens to the consumers.

There is a lot to be excited about from OnePlus. It has become a bigger brand since it first launched seven years ago. It will continue to come up with new phones and smart TVs.

A OnePlus smartwatch is also in the works and it may be used as part of a bigger connected system that includes a smartphone and smart TV. OnePlus once tried to venture into the smartwatch game but dropped the idea. Now, it’s going to try again. Let’s wait and see.