Honor is officially out of Huawei’s wings. Huawei has officially let go of the sub-brand as we all know, because its future in the tech industry is still unclear. Even with the US having a new President, it’s still not allowed to do business in the country. Huawei appears to be moving on now. As for Honor, the show will go on. People are saying it will use Google services on future smartphones. It even wants to rival Huawei and Apple sans the US restrictions.

While Huawei is prepping to release the Huawei P50, Honor is gearing up for the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro. They will follow the Honor View40 officially announced in China earlier this year.

We said the Honor 50 would come in May but that one has been delayed. We just know it will still come with a dual ring camera design. The phone is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

The large pill-shaped camera module is still a go as per the latest images from our source. It will remind you a lot of the Huawei P50 series. That’s not surprising because Huawei and Honor definitely have a history. We’re assuming the two phone series were designed before Honor was sold off to another group.

Honor is making the big announcement this coming June 16. Earlier leaks tell us the Honor 50 Pro+ will feature a large 6.79-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz display, 1440p+ resolution, and 50MP + 13MP ultra wide + 2x (50mm) telephoto cameras. Both Honor 50 variants are even said to come with a 100W charger and may allow 66W and 100W wired fast charging.

The Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro are expected to run on Android 11 with Google Play or Google Mobile Services. The Pro variant could feature a 108MP camera with an f/1.8 lens on one ring. The second ring could feature two cameras. The regular Honor 50 could just have a 50MP shooter with f/1.8 lens.