The new Pixel 6 smartphones will be unveiled in about a week. Google has confirmed the date. The Pixel 6 Fall Launch will happen on October 19. Several leaks have already revealed different details. We probably know much information but we have yet to receive confirmation. That will happen when Google makes the official announcement. Carphone Warehouse posted interesting details over the weekend but the page has since been removed. But thanks to eagle-eyed sources who got screenshots and revealed what they know.

The latest Pixel 6 leak tells us a lot. The Pixel 6 will definitely run on the new Tensor SoC. It will come with an improved battery life with a more advanced camera system. The Titan M2 chip enhances the phone’s security. Google said the new processor will offer “up to 80% faster performance”.

When it comes to imaging, the 50MP camera can capture 150% more light compared to the old Pixel 5. There will be 12MP ultrawide lens on the Pixel 6 and 48MP telephoto lens (with 4x optical zoom) on the Pixel 6 Pro. Utrawide selfies are possible with the front-facing shooter.

Google will also release a new Pixel Stand that can offer up at 23W wireless and 30W wired charging. Google also noted security and privacy features, real-time translation, and Material You. Battery boost is made possible with the Extreme Battery Saver.

The Pixel 6 Pro can last more than a day on a single full charge. To reach 50% of the battery, you only need about 30 minutes of charging. It also features Face and Fingerprint Unlock options. Both Pixel 6 phones are offers with at least five years of security updates.