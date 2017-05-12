The Montblanc Summit impressed the luxury watch aficionados when it was announced back in March. The expensive model is a first full smartwatch from the brand who is no stranger in the tech industry. Montblanc isn’t just known for pens and other accessories as we’ve seen in the past when it introduced the Montblanc e-strap and accessories for Samsung devices like the Galaxy Note 4.

Aside from the TAG Heuer Connected Watch, the Montblanc Summit is another luxury smartwatch the rick geeks will want to buy maybe not really for the specs but more for bragging rights. Montblanc’s offering is now available exclusively on Mr. Porter. For two weeks, the retail store will sell the smartwatch. After the given period of time, the product will soon be available in other stores that carry Montblanc.

The exclusive sale will allow you to buy the Montblanc Summit earlier than most people. It’s a premium smartwatch that will look classy and stylish. If you want the best quality, at least, in terms of design and materials, then this one is for you. It boasts of a stainless crown and casing. The leather band is made from calfskin but there other straps made from alligator leather. You can also choose the titanium variant or choose one with color and rubber straps.

The Montblanc Summit runs on Android Wear 2.0 OS and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, microphone, vibrator, Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi, and 3000mAh battery. The smartwatch also comes with the standard trackers like a heart rate monitor, G-sensor, fitness tracker, E-compass, gyroscope, light sensor, and barometer.

Montblanc Summit is already IP68 certified, It is compatible with smartphones running at least Android 4.3. It is also compatible with iOS so it’s not exactly exclusive for the Android community.

The MONTBLANC Summit 46mm Stainless Steel And Leather Smartwatch is now listed online with an $890 price tag.

VIA: MR. PORTER