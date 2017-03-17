Montblanc has just made a new venture which the Android community will benefit from. You see, Montblanc is no stranger in joining the tech industry. We’ve seen a number of products from the brand before including the device accessories for Samsung, more for the Galaxy Note 4, and the Montblanc e-Strap. The company also brought some smartwatch functions to the e-Strap.

This time, we’re seeing the first ever full smartwatch called the Montblanc Summit. The wearable comes equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, 400 x 400 resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB onboard storage, microphone, barometer, and a heart rate monitor.

The smartwatch is IP68-certified which means it is water resistant. As for battery life, the watch can last the whole day. Just charge it at night and it’s good for another day of use. Unfortunately, this one doesn’t offer any GPS, NFC, or cellular connectivity so a number of Android Wear 2.0 wearable features are not supported. Anyway, there’s still the standard WiFi and Bluetooth.

The Montblanc Summit looks very stylish. It’s very classic Montblanc. What’s more exciting is that it includes other classic Montblanc watch faces so it can have new and different looks whenever you want. This high-end smartwach can also be charged on a magnetic Montblanc dock via micro USB.

Montblanc Summit will be available in the United Kingdom and the United States in May. Other countries and regions will get the smartwatch sometime in July. You can choose from several versions from one with a titanium case to a stainless steel or leather watch straps. If you have more money to spend, get that alligator leather strap for a look that is more luxurious. Prices start at $980 so you already know this is one expensive smartwatch.

SOURCE: Montblanc