Mojang is not done doing mashups of your favorite pop culture and gaming staples to their very malleable and flexible Android game Minecraft: Pocket Edition. We’ve seen the Power Rangers and we’ve even had a Fallout-themed pack. Now we get to enjoy some Magic: The Gathering skins for your Minecraft: Pocket Edition.

Watch out, you Android Minecraft hardcore gamers, the new Magic: The Gathering skin pack is now available for Pocket (also on Windows 10 Edition, if you must know). Word is, the skin pack will also be coming to consoles very soon. You can now enjoy Magic: The Gathering’s iconic stars as character skins in Minecraft Pocket, including necromancy master Liliana Vess, lion-lookalike Ajani Goldmane, and archangel Avacyn.

According to Mojang artist Sarah Kisor: “The Magic pack was an interesting challenge reconciling the complexity of the characters with the simplicity of Minecraft, but incredibly rewarding to see them come to life in our style. Each character is intricately detailed, so it was imperative that we focused on their most iconic features in order to make them immediately recognizable as their awesome pixelated selves.”

The wonderful thing, as per usual, is that some of these skins will be available for you to test out free of charge. If you like to get the whole skin pack, then it’s available via the in-game store.

SOURCE: Mojang