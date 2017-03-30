We won’t debate whether you were happy or disappointed with the new Power Rangers movie that just came out, although if you were (and still are) a Power Rangers fan, we thought you might have been relatively happy with the recent film. Another thing that you might be happy about is the Power Rangers appearing in your Minecraft game, and Mojang is making that possible now.

A new update is being pushed to Minecraft Pocket Edition which will bump it to version 1.0.5. The highlight of this update, naturally, is the availability of the new Power Rangers skin pack. So your favorite spandex clad heroes are now available in game. Not only that, you also get Rita Repulsa, Skull and Bulk as enemies as well. And if you look at the image below, you will see that the Megazord is there as well. Coolness!

Apart it being morphin’ time in Minecraft Pocket, the new update also brings some new features, tweaks and fixes to the game. There are new commands for blocks, and there’s new commands for game rules. You can check out the full list of fixes and tweaks via the changelog here.

So if you want to “go go Power Rangers!” on your Minecraft game, make sure that the app is updated to the current release. You can do that by visiting the Play Store app and hitting the update buttons.

SOURCE: Mojang