Minecraft is getting a post-apocalyptic facelift with the Fallout Mash-Up Pack launching on Minecraft Pocket Edition. It’s all about Minutemen, supermutants, and oversized mole rats (argh!), as Mojang teams brings you Bethesda’s beloved RPG series to Minecraft players all over the world. If you need a fresh, post-nuclear war feel to your Minecraft game, consider this a boon!

The Fallout Mash-Up Pack was already featured in the console edition of Minecraft in December last year, and today, all of you who play Pocket Edition will get the same treatment. According to Mojang, “The mash-up pack brings a total overhaul of the game’s textures, turning the glorious greenery of the overworld into a blasted wasteland. But life goes on! Heavily mutated life, at any rate: two-headed cows, gruesome ghouls and outsized scorpions are among the mobs you’ll find roaming the blasted landscape. Wait until you see what’s happened to the poor llamas!”

If you purchase the pack from the in-game store, you will have a choice of 44 skins for your game characters – including a robotic Nick Valentine or a dapper-dressed John Hancock. Of course, if you feel like being a rabid teddy-bear-headed raider or Jangles the Moon Monkey, you can choose those too. And the pack comes with a handcrafted wasteland in which to live out your Fallout fantasies, and a soundtrack that pulls music from the RPG series.

So visit the in-game store and get this pack for yourself. You will have to spend some money, but what is that compared to the loads of post-nuclear wasteland fun you’ll have? Don’t you want to see what happened to the llamas?

SOURCE: Mojang