We have been saying the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 would be following the Mobvoi TicWatch GTH. Looks like it is happening as the smartwatch has been sighted being unboxed in a video. There is no formal announcement yet but the wearable device has been revealed. It comes in a regular circular form and runs on Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor just like the TicWatch Pro 3. This one is powered by Wear OS and comes equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone.

With the mic and speaker, the Wear OS-powered TicWatch E3 could be used for making phone calls. We’re expecting the watch will be available this month. A June 16 market release is anticipated in key markets.

So far, we know the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 will offer more than 20 workout modes. It is IP68 water-resistant so it can survive getting splashed on by rain or your sweat.

It offers TicMotion support, sleep tracking, blood oxygen level measurement, VO2 Max tracking, and 24×7 heart-rate monitoring. It is the second Wear OS smartwatch with Snapdragon 4100 SoC in the world although we know the OPPO Watch 2 and the next Moto smartwatch may also use it.

According to the source of the unboxing video, the TicWatch E3 does not feature an OLED panel. There is a 2.5D curved glass for protection. A June 16 launch is happening as per the Mobvoi website. Feel free to join the giveaway to win a new TicWatch.