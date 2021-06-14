Mobvoi TicWatch E3

We have been saying the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 would be following the Mobvoi TicWatch GTH. Looks like it is happening as the smartwatch has been sighted being unboxed in a video. There is no formal announcement yet but the wearable device has been revealed. It comes in a regular circular form and runs on Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor just like the TicWatch Pro 3. This one is powered by Wear OS and comes equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone.

With the mic and speaker, the Wear OS-powered TicWatch E3 could be used for making phone calls. We’re expecting the watch will be available this month. A June 16 market release is anticipated in key markets.

 

So far, we know the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 will offer more than 20 workout modes. It is IP68 water-resistant so it can survive getting splashed on by rain or your sweat.Mobvoi TicWatch E3 Unboxing

It offers TicMotion support, sleep tracking, blood oxygen level measurement, VO2 Max tracking, and 24×7 heart-rate monitoring. It is the second Wear OS smartwatch with Snapdragon 4100 SoC in the world although we know the OPPO Watch 2 and the next Moto smartwatch may also use it.

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 Launch

According to the source of the unboxing video, the TicWatch E3 does not feature an OLED panel. There is a 2.5D curved glass for protection. A June 16 launch is happening as per the Mobvoi website. Feel free to join the giveaway to win a new TicWatch.