The wearable game isn’t dying. Nope, not anytime soon. It may not flourish as fast but definitely, there is still a market for smartwatches and fitness trackers. From Android Wear, Google decided to rename the wearable platform to Wear OS. We’ve already featured a number of devices already running Wear OS but there are more models about to receive the new version. It’s merely a rebrand and nothing much has changed so the new smartwatches like this Skagen Falster 2 will feature the same familiar wearable experience but with important improvements.

SKAGEN is an old watch brand that is quietly moving into the smartwatch game. It’s from the Fossil Group and as some of you may already know, Fossil has many brands under it. Most of them have been introducing new smartwatch models left and right.

The latest is the SKAGEN Falster 2 which is already a follow-up to the original Skagen Falster smartwatch. The simple and sophisticated watch was made available in April for $275. That’s mid-range price and affordable enough for most people searching for a quality wearable device from a known brand.

Skagen’s Falster 2 watch represents the brand’s motto: beautiful design that is functional for the way people live. Skagen isn’t just about making beautiful products. It’s also about coming up with functional designs that will help people in their everyday lives.

This Wear OS-powered smartwatch comes with a heart rate sensor and allows Google Fit integration. There’s GPS so you can use it even when your phone is not with you. Use it during a walk, run, or bike rides. The NFC technology allows the watch to make hands-free payments.

Other features of the Skagen Falster 2 include smartwatch notifications, activity tracking, voice command, Google Assistant, interchangeable straps, and Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform. The watch runs on Wear OS by Google and is compatible with both Android (4.4+) and iOS (9.3+).

The Falster 2 now boasts new minimalist watch dials that can save battery. You can wear this new model while swimming because it is now swim-proof. It also features Skagen’s signature magnetic steel-mesh strap material.

Price tag reads $275 (£269 GBP or 2495 DKK).

SOURCE: Skagen