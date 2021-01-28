The Microsoft Surface Duo is finally rolling out on markets outside the US. We still don’t have an idea how many units have been sold but the software giant probably did sell enough that it decided to sell outside the country. If you may remember, we noted the device would be an exclusive offering in the United States. Something definitely changed despite the several issues of batteries swelling, the USB-port cracking, and certain bugs encountered. The past few months, the phone-tablet has received updates and another one is ready.

After that November update from Microsoft, the Surface Duo is getting a new one. It includes a security update and more usability improvements. The patch weighs 576MB so make sure you have enough free space.

The latest update for the Surface Duo delivers enhanced speaker audio quality and experience. A new calling feature is included. It also brings touch stability.

Microsoft is supposed to roll out monthly updates. We don’t remember anything back in December was released but good thing the January update is here already. Both the December and January Android security patches are included.

The update is mainly for audio quality and Surface Duo UI stability stability. The device now allows you to add a caller to conference calls. Specifically, version 202.1211.85 is ready for unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo. Those on AT&T and Verizon won’t be able to install this update yet but it should be out soon.