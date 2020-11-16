Microsoft Surface Duo runs Android 10 out of the box and is available in the United States. It was assured that the Surface Duo will receive Android 11 update after launch, but there has been no movement in this direction. Microsoft has however remained true to its promise of delivering monthly OS updates. Following the October update rolled out last month – the first major update after phone launch – the Redmond company is now rolling out the second update in as many months.

As reported by Windows Central, the update for the Surface Duo weighing 137MB has been released (currently) for the unlocked version of the phone. The owners of the device should be receiving the update as we write. You can check to see if you’re device has received the update by connecting the phone to Wi-Fi and going to Settings > System Update > Check for Update > Restart Now.

The update comprises the November security patch along with subtle improvements. It improves the image quality of the 11MP camera of the device along with refining the “moving or dismissing of apps when spanned across both screens.” The update also improves the phone’s touch stability.

If you have an unlocked Surface Duo, as said, you should be receiving the update right away. If your phone is carrier-locked, for instance with AT&T, the update is expected to arrive for your handset sometime next week, “after the verification process.”

Reportedly the Surface Duo’s November update takes your device to version number 2020.1014.61. The folding phone is promised to receive Android upgrades for three years, so you should be assured that your device is going to be as good as new – software wise – for a few years to come.