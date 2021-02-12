It’s only this week that the Mi 11 is going global but now we’re learning a new variant will be available next. There is a Mi 11 Ultra according to a recent leak on YouTube that has already gone private. A lot of eagle-eyed tech enthusiasts managed to save a copy of the video. XDA has shared the video and some information gathered from the source. Xiaomi has not made any official announcement yet but we won’t be surprised if we hear something related in the coming days.

It’s not clear how Tech Buff PH managed to get a hold of the yet-to-be-announced ultra variant. Xiaomi has only been hyping its promotion of the Mi 11 and now this. Let’s take a look at the not-so-mysterious phone and see how it is better than the Mi 11.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes in two colors: white and black. The phone is model M2102K1G. We see a 120X zoom camera similar to the Mi 10 Ultra. Other features include 67W wireless charging, MIUI 12.5 Global build, and a triple camera system (50MP main + 48MP wide-angle + 48MP periscopic telephoto zoom lens).

What’s most interesting is the idea that the rear cameras can be used for selfie. The source showed off how. There is a small screen beside the camera module at the back. It allows you to view yourself when taking photographs. This means higher quality selfies.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Leak

The Mi 11 Ultra is said to come with a large 6.8-inch quad-curved OLED display with WQHD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There is also a 20MP selfie shooter under a punch-hole. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Other specs include a 5000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, IP68 dust and water resistance, and Harman/Kardon-tuned speakers. The battery system also offers 67W fast wired, 67W fast wireless, and 10W reverse wireless support.