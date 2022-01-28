Not many people may probably remember this but MediaTek has the Kompanio line of chipsets. The Kompanio processors are usually used for Chromebooks but it is also ready to use for Android tablets. The Moto Tab G70 was shown off with a Kompanio 1380 processor. Other recent devices like the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CZ1 and Acer Chromebooks were also introduced with Kompanio. Half a year ago, MediaTek announced the Kompanio 1300T SoC for Android tablets. Today, we’re learning about the Kompanio 1380 for Chromebooks.

Yes, that’s the same SoC used on the Moto Tab G70 sighted on the Google Play Console a couple of months ago. The latest model is meant for the higher-end Chromebooks. You can say this is similar in many ways to the Kompanio 1300T. However, there is no 5G connectivity.

It comes with Arm-Mali G57 GPU AND MediaTek APU 3.0. It can offer support up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, as well as, NVMe, UFS 3.1, and eMMC storage. The Kompanio 1380’s CPU is based on up to 3GHz 4x Arm Cortex-A78 cores and up to 2GHz 4x Arm Cortex-A55.

MediaTek’s General Manager for Intelligent Multimedia Business Unit PC Tseng said: “This chip stands out with its outstanding processing performance, best-in-class multimedia and AI features, and smooth cloud gaming capabilities, all integrated into an ultra-efficient 6nm chip.”

The Kompanio 1380 chipset can allow Chromebooks to deliver powerful performances. We can see how it is with the newly announced Acer Chromebook Spin 513.

The new Kompanio processor promises ultra-fast connectivity, voice Assistant-ready, AV1 Hardware Decoding, AV1 Hardware Decoding, 4K60 HDR Display Support, MediaTek APU 3.0, and powerful processing. Expect for improved responsiveness. Mobile gaming is supported by its GPU.

The MediaTek APU 3.0 is a powerful multi-core AI processor that can improve on AI-voice and AI-camera applications. It can also optimize battery life and support higher-res displays like 4K60 HDR and 4K 60Hz. There’s also the AV1 Hardware Decoding allows streaming of 4K movies and TV shows.

Kompanio 1380 makes any Chromebook to become Voice Assistant Ready, thanks to its own audio digital signal processor (DSP). Of course, the chipset also delivers Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5 connectivity.