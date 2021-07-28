The Android tablet market was getting a bit stagnant, but then came the pandemic and the sales started rising gradually as people were stuck at their homes, left with nothing but their gadgets. Content consumption in the last year or so has risen exponentially and sensing the future, MediaTek wants to ready a market with high-performance tablets thanks to their new Kompanio 1300T chipset tailored for large screen devices. There are Snapdragon SoCs tailored for tablets, but this development will provide consumers more options on the platter.

The chipset is based on the 6nm process, the same one as the Dimensity 1200 SoC, and focused on delivering more power for bigger display devices. MediaTek has already made inroads with the Chromebooks like Lenovo Chromebook Duet, and now their eyes are set on the steadily growing Android tablet market.

This newly developed chipset has the power of Mali G77 MC9 graphics card, ARM Cortex-A78 cores, four ARM Cortex-A55 cores and an ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. It supports the UFS 3.1 storage for blazing-fast storage options for a seamless experience on the tablets.

For OEMs who want to harness its capabilities, the SoC has support for 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ display having 144Hz refresh rate too. The Kompanio 1300T has 5G compatibility and Wi-Fi 6 support for the best browsing experience.

Other features of the chipset come in the form of support for a 108MP camera sensor and 4K video recording at 60fps. MediaTek has also incorporated support for built-in APU so that tablets can leverage the functions of AI Picture Quality and voice commands.

That said, MediaTek hasn’t detailed any details about the upcoming tablets or laptops that’ll have the Kompanio 1300T SoC. One thing is clear though, the devices with this chipset onboard will be only announced/arriving in the third quarter of 2021.