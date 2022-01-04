Chromebooks are still the top choice for online schooling and business. In the past couple of years of the pandemic, millions of people have turned to notebooks to work on their stuff. Most Chromebooks are affordable, portable, and reliable. In early 2021, we reported more Chromebooks were actually sold than Macs. Together with tablets, they saw growth in the previous quarters. And as the Chromebook system hits it 10th anniversary milestone, more features and enhancements were introduced.

Acer has remained in the game by releasing a number of new Chrome OS-powered notebooks. It usually starts each year with a barrage of announcements of new products. Three new Chromebooks have just been announced. Each one is ideal for different types of consumers from families to students to hybrid workers.

Each model is released in a different size. The biggest is the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) with a large 15.6-inch anti-glare FHD display and a numeric keypad. There is also the Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) with a 14-inch FHD screen and the smaller Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) with its 13.5-inch VertiView display. Choose depending on the display size you need or want.

Acer Chromebook 315

The large-screen Acer Chromebook 315 is an affordable notebook ideal for multi-tasking. The huge screen is anti-glare so you can still enjoy watching movies even when outdoors or under the sun. An optional OceanGlass touchscreen display is available if you want easier navigation for school, business, or work.

Video conferences can be a breeze with the wide field-of-view HDR webcam and two integrated microphones. Audio is improved with DTS Audio technology. Connectivity and performance are delivered by WiFi 6 and Intel processors.

Acer Chromebook 314

The Acer Chromebook 314 is basically the same but with a smaller display. The OceanGlass Touchpad is also available. It’s more affordable and is already considered very durable with its MIL-STD 810H rating. Battery can last up to ten hours. That’s practically a whole school day.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

The smallest of the lot, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, is perfect for those always on-the-go. It runs on MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor good for multitasking. Battery can also last up to ten hours. There’s the 2256 x 1504 resolution panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio plus narrow side bezels for a larger screen real estate.

The Acer Chromebooks will be available in key markets in the coming months. The most affordable is the Acer Chromebook 314 which is priced at $299.99/EUR 369. The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is $599.99 or EUR 649. Both models will be released in June and April in the US and the EMEA region, respectively. The Acer Chromebook 315 will be available for EUR 399/$299.99 in EMEA and North America this month and before Q1 2022 is over.