Fossil is one of the few smartwatch brands that are always busy with updating and coming up with new models. It recently announced that Fossil Q watches are ready to receive Android Wear 2.0 as promised. That’s after three new Q hybrid models were unveiled at the CES 2017 to kickoff the year. This time, the company is introducing a Limited Edition Fossil Q smartwatch that bears the signature of National Geographic’s master photojournalist Cory Richards.

Richards is an avid Fossil watch user so the brand colloborated with him to come up with an inspired design. The Fossil Blue watch is turned into a smartwatch that allows customizable faces for changing dials, second-hand, and even your choice of band. It can be leather or metallic depending on your preference. For the health and fitness enthusiasts, this one comes with fitness tracking support.

No information on pricing but the limited edition smartwatch will be ready by March 27, Monday. This new Fossil Q wearable device will be shown of at the Baselworld watch fair happening in Basel, Switzerland next week. We’re hoping to see more of the watch there but for now, it’s good to know that this partnership between the famed photographer and Fossil data back to the time when Richards fell in love with the brand and started more adventures wearing a Fossil watch.

The Fossil Blue Watch gets a touchscreen display, Google Now integration, notifications for messages, and activity tracker. It already runs Android Wear but we don’t know if it’s the new 2.0 version already. We’re hoping it’s the latest wearable OS so more standalone apps and features can be enjoyed.

Interestingly, there’s that obvious flat tire on the screen similar to the Moto 360. It’s unsightly and a deal breaker so we’re hoping Fossil remove it.