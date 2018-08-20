Now that we’re done with the Galaxy Note 9 hype, it’s time to focus on new products that will be unveiled at the upcoming IFA 2018 in Germany. Berlin will be the launching pad of new gadgets and technologies for the second half of the year. We’ve only featured a few stuff we know may be launched during the event including the Fitbit Charge 3. We thought the Galaxy Watch and new Galaxy Tabs would be revealed then but the South Korean tech giant already announced those devices.

One of the first to make its plans known is LG. The South Korean electronics giant is set to announce the latest XBOOM audio products. These are new speakers ranging from Bluetooth connected models to those smart ones that can “talk”. You may not remember it but there were X-Boom audio systems showcased during the CES 2015.

For this year and because LG is celebrating its 60th year, the company is boosting its marketing strategy to sell more XBOOM audio products this year. LG doesn’t really have any problem in this business, having captured 35% of the global market, but we believe it can sell more with the entrance of the XBOOM AI ThinQ smart speakers and the XBOOM Go portable Bluetooth speakers.

LG will be showing off the following speakers:

• LG XBOOM Mini Component (model CK99) – 1,800 to 5,000 watts audio output, Pro DJ Wheel for mixing/scratching/lighting functions, Voice Canceller and Key Changer

• LG XBOOM All-in-One (model OK99) – same features plus the addition of Grab & Move handle for portability

• LG XBOOM Go (models PK3/PK5/PK7) – unmatched quality and user convenience

• LG XBOOM AI ThinQ speakers (models WK7 and WK9) – feature the Google Assistant

We’re excited mostly for the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ speakers because of the Google Assistant connectivity. You can easily have a new speaker but not all you see in the market are “smart” or can talk to you. Smart speakers and smart display are in demand now so LG can take advantage of this category since there aren’t many players yet.

The LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Speaker series includes the LG WK9 ThinQ Google Assistant touchscreen speaker. The LG WK7 doesn’t have a smart display.

LG will showcase the new smart speakers at the IFA 2018. Check out Hall 18 and look for LG’s booth.

SOURCE: LG