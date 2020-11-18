The Pixel 5 is Google’s flagship offering for 2020. It completes the tech giant’s phone lineup for the year. It arrived together with the Pixel 4a 5G and the two quickly overshadowed the Pixel 4a. We can’t exactly say the Pixel 5 is one of the best Android smartphones in the market today but it carries a decent-performing camera system according to DxOMark. It’s not exactly perfect as we’ve heard several problems and issues that need immediate fixing. For one, there is the controversial screen gap.

The Pixel 5 was also reported to be automatically turning on Battery Share when plugged into the USB-C port. Earlier, we shared the phone suddenly turns back on while on the Pixel stand. Some units were showing gaps between the frame and phone display.

Google said the Pixel 5 screen gap is a normal part of the design. Now we’re learning another problem: volume issues. A source said they are unfixable so we’re intrigued.

Some Pixel 5 owners have reported volume dropping while they’re watching videos. Others have shared theirs get louder while others also said the sliders don’t work. Basically, people are saying the Pixel 5’s volume control is messed up.

Google just posted these words on the Google Support page:

With each new Pixel phone we work to improve volumes to make sure customers don’t miss important phone calls and notifications. On Pixel the settings for ringtones and notifications are tied together so these volume changes affect both of these settings. Thank you for your feedback about these settings and we will work to make improvements in future updates on Pixel 5.

That is not exactly an acknowledgement. We’ll wait for Google to release an official statement or better yet, an official fix. But if you experience such problem, you can fix the sudden drop or increase in volume by setting it on vibrate or silent. Others suggested a factory rest.