Huawei is making waves once again with the P20 and P20 Pro. The phones are already on top of DxOMark Rankings with a very high score of 109 points. That is the highest to date. The devices quickly beat the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus in less than a month. We never doubted the new Huawei P20 would make an impression mainly because of the triple Leica cameras that are obviously better than just the dual camera setup. We don’t have a comprehensive review of the phones yet but we know it deserves our attention.

IFIXIT already managed to do a teardown and now we can know how easily repairable the phone actually is. To review the specs, the Huawei P20 Pro boasts a 6.1-inch OLED touchscreen display, 2240 × 1080 resolution, 18.7:9 aspect ratio, Kirin 970 processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, Triple camera (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) with ƒ/1.6 and ƒ/2.4 main camera unit by Leica, 24MP selfie shooter, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4000 mAh battery.

Getting inside the new Huawei P20 Pro is easy with an opening tool. There are no screws so you can easily pry open and separate the panels. You can’t see a rear fingerprint scanner but it must be there in the rear case.

Removing the motherboard is easy. The motherboard design is similar to older models. The battery is big while the three cameras are held to the board. There we see the rear flash module.

The full teardown treatment shows us how engineering can be beautiful because everything appears to be well-placed and well-thought of. The phone is fairly easier to open and repair if needed. Of course, you need to be very knowledgeable in this area.

We can expect more good news and reviews from the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro especially now that the Chinese OEM is partnering with Prisma to work on AI capabilities. You can now enjoy the Huawei AppGallery as Huawei’s own app store. There’s also the HiAI engine and the fact that it tops mobile photography standards at DxOMark.

SOURCE: IFIXIT