The LG Display division has been hard at work on curved displays. We heard Google invested heavily on the group for the curved Pixel 2. The LG G6’s Full Vision display is almost bezel-less. It’s close to what some people want but not exactly: a full display curving on all sides. Rumor has it now that both LG and Samsung are working to produce a display that curves on four sides.

LG has the FullVision display while Samsung has the Infinity display. The next screen could be one with reduced curves on the two sides plus the bottom and top edges. Samsung is believed to have started on research, development, and production. The earliest problem encountered is said to be the lamination process and that the corners aren’t exactly registering touchscreen inputs.

LG is also believed to be working on its own. A curved display on all edges is an interesting technology but the dual-curved edges are still new. That tech still needs to be perfected.

The lamination process appears to be the biggest problem. Producing with totally curved edges is possible but there will be a challenge on how to make all edges work. The point of having a full display on a device is to optimize the screen size for more functions. If some areas are not functional, then it would only be a waste of screen real estate.

VIA: etnews