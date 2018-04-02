We’ve been waiting for the LG G7 and we’ve actually featured the yet-to-be-announced device several times already. We learned the phone may boast an iris scanner and run on Snapdragon 845 as the South Korean tech giant is rebranding the G-series offering. We’ve also been mentioning a March or April launch since the company is said to have undergone development changers. Starting from scratch again is a challenge and so we thought of a possible delay and move to a May or June release.

But today, we finally have word that LG will reveal the new G7 phone in Seoul just before the month of April ends. The phone may then be availed the following week in May.

The LG G7 is one of this year’s highly anticipated smartphones with the OLED and LCD variants, more AI features, Q lens, Q voice, and improved imaging functions. No confirmation on some of the specs yet but we learned the new LCD panel (M-LCD) that will be used on the G7 will consume about 35% less power and will offer better brightness and efficiency. This also means a possible lower price because of the reduced costs.

When it comes to the cameras, we can expect dual rear shooters with F1.5 aperture. The AI function will take advantage of the Q voice and Q lens while an AI switch will be ready on the side edge. Obviously, this one will have a notch. If you don’t like the notch, there is a special mode to hide it. So far, we heard the LG G7 will also run on 6GB RAM and will have 64GB or 128GB (Plus variant) onboard storage.

VIA: ETNews