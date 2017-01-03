Lenovo has been very busy not only the past few days because of the CES. It’s been working on a lot of stuff the past months and we’ve seen recently the Smart Assistant, Smart Storage device, ZUK Edge, and the Project Tango. The latter is something we’ve been anticipating since it was confirmed and we can’t wait to get our hands on the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro.

The phone has been out since November and now we’ve got information the first Tango-enabled device is now being used by numerous users and developers to come up with new apps. Most of them are said to be VR and AR related like the Crayola Color Blaster, Fury of the Gods, Hot Wheels Track Builder.

With Tango, the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro becomes a more useful machine because you can use the phone to measure objects and interiors. The phone isn’t just for cool games. Powered by the Tango platform, it becomes another convenient tool that makes our lives easier. This isn’t just helpful for our digital lives. The Tango and Tango apps are also ready for education, retail, and photography.

Some other Tango apps include those from Lowe’s and Wayfair that allow users to place items in their interiors before deciding to make a purchase. The goal is for shoppers to check how a products looks in their homes before buying or actually going to the store. There’s also iStaging with the Immersive Reality technology that allows Phab 2 Pro users to design their interiors and see the results in augmented reality.

Other interesting Tango apps includes Matterport with virtual house tours, Sensopia’s MagicPlan for drawing floor plans and measuring rooms, Dinosaurs Among Us for learning with virtual dinosaurs, and Angstrom Tech’s Solar Simulator at Scale for seeing the solar system in AR.

SOURCE: Lenovo