Lenovo has recently introduced the Smart Storage. This device is a new external storage that is ideal for keeping all your photos, videos, movies, documents, and just about any other digital content you want to store. It can store up to 6TB worth of files that you can actually share over a WiFi network or with your friends with peer-to-peer access.

The Lenovo Smart Storage is “smart” not because it can be part of your smart home but because it features facial recognition technology so photographs can be sorted based on the faces. The storage device can “read” the faces of the people so it can identify them for file organization.

Lenovo Smart Storage is powered by a 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Celeron N3060 chipset, 8GB ROM, 2GB RAM. On the surface of the device, you will see a recent button, RJ45 1000M port, One Key upload button, and a couple of USB 3.0 ports. The device supports DLNA so you are free to watch movies anytime. Data transfers can be done wirelessly but a wired connection will still be much faster. You can set it up to do Auto Sync and keep files private and secure.

Lenovo Smart Storage is priced at only $139.99. You can avail of such starting May 2017 when it finally enters the market. It also integrates with the Kite Photo Service so you can quickly print your photos.

SOURCE: Lenovo