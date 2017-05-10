A few weeks ago, we told you that the final Xperia X Concept release would happen this month. This means the concept program is about to end and the next major OS update may soon be ready for the Xperia X. This version already brings the latest May 1 Android security patch level aside from the standard bug fixes and system enhancements.

Officially known as the 38.4.A.0.39 update, this one fixes the minor problem on charging LED, faster GPX, and low memory stability improvements. It will soon be ready on the stable track as it is presently on the Experimental track. It’s already based on Android 7.1.1 after months of testing and adding more features like the new ambient display.

The Concept program by Sony has been a success if we are to look at regularity and frequency of the updates, transparency with the users, and openness in communication. It is one of Sony’s ways to improve on the Xperia mobile experience as their devs can be more aware of how the owners make use of them.

This Sony Xperia X Concept also allows developers to get in touch among themselves. Getting feedback from everyday users lets the Sony devs know what to fix and where to focus on in a more timely fashion.

