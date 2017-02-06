Sony has got something new for the Xperia X Concept. The company has been working on the software update before it releases the final and commercial version of the mobile OS. The next build is listed as 38.3.A.0.94 and is said to include the ‘ambient display’ feature. We’ve seen such it in other devices and versions already but this is the first time Sony Xperia X is getting it.

This ambient display feature is a simple action that wakes up the screen whenever a notification is received. It can easily be turned off and on right in the display settings should you decide it is not necessary. It’s something like what the iPhone currently has on its newest iOS 10.

For the avid mobile photographers, you will appreciate the camera viewfinder being updated. It now comes with a fixed level of brightness different from the brightness of the current screen.

As with any other software updates, this one also includes several bug fixes. Noticeable is that Bluetooth audio loss because of OK Google. The notification LED not lighting whenever there is a missed call wasn’t working but it’s already fixed now. The tinted display colors were also fixed to work especially when Night Light is not activated.

If you’re presently on the Experimental track, you will soon see this update so watch out for a notification. Download and install and you’re ready for the enhancements and new features.

VIA: XPERIA Blog