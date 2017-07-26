The Nova Launcher has been around for over five years now and it’s one of the many reliable app launchers that are regularly updated. The last update we noted was Google Now being added to older Lollipop devices. A stable version with first Android O look was already released as the 5.2 beta and over a month later, 5.4-beta2 is ready.

Prior to this, the 5.4-beta1 version rolled out yesterday and soon followed by the 5.4-beta2 that fixes several issues like inability to disable dock, app search in Korean, FCs, and the missing app search keyboard for some mobile users. The release the other day brought the updated round search bar style, Sesame Shortcut integration for app search and long-press shortcuts, as well as, the ‘hide navbar’ on the Samsung Galaxy S8.

This is only a beta version but feel free to download the updated app from the Google Play Store. You can also download the APK.

It was app developer Kevin Barry of TeslaCoil himself who shared the good news. The Nova Launcher Beta (Official) should be available on the Play Store soon but for now, try the links shared above.

You may also check out the older versions : Beta APK: 5.4-beta1 (Jul 25, 2017) | Stable APK: 5.3 (Jun 30, 2017) | Sesame Shortcuts

VIA: Kevin Barry