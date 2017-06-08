We wrote recently that Nova Launcher and its developers were going with an Android O look in its 5.2 beta version – surely based on the Android O developer previews. Now they’ve released this as a stable version, meaning that Nova Launcher users should get this new version now as an update.

Nova Launcher is now making available as a stable release version 5.2, with minor bug squashing and performance tweaks from the last beta. If you didn’t try out the beta, this is bringing some Android O aesthetics with it – including Android O-style notification badges, that round search bar look, and other tweaks that you’ll only find on Android O for now.

If you want to jump ahead of your friends having that Android O look on your smartphone, the Nova Launcher is surely one of the ways to do it, without having to install the Android O Developer Preview. The stable release of Nova Launcher 5.2 might just be what you need.

The developers say it might take a while before the version spears via the Play Store, but you should check the download link below anyways. Or, you can download the APK with the link at the source below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

SOURCE: +CliffWade