A couple of months ago, LastPass introduced Families with a new pricing scheme. The password manager’s new version is an easier way to manage passwords of not just one but the whole family in one secure location. The public beta was also updated with Android Oreo’s autofill API but it has yet to go official. Now the LastPass Families is available for the general public, allowing the entire family to enjoy six licenses for an annual fee of $48 or only four dollars per month.

LastPass Families includes an individual account for each member, easy management, emergency access, and unlimited sharing. The amount is actually a small price to pay for all the convenience this service offers so you won’t forget all the important passwords and codes you need to use.

Some people may say a password manager is not needed but whether you admit it or not, you can be forgetful at times. The adults especially (you know this), our memory doesn’t always serve us right. It’s better if someone within your family knows your password in case of emergency.

LastPass General Manager Matt Kaplan shared the significance of LastPass Families and said, “The number of online accounts and passwords that today’s modern family has to keep track of can be overwhelming, leaving many to resort to unsafe password behavior – from how they create and remember passwords, to how they share accounts with family members. With this release, we’re arming families with the simple tools they need to keep their information safe, making it easy to stay organized, and ultimately take control of their online life.”

You can now avail of LastPass Families whether you are an old or new customer.