LastPass will not stop in helping mobile users secure their devices. It’s more than just saving your passwords so others won’t be able to see or hack them. The service can also help you manage your digital life, not only for yourself but for the whole family. Officially called as the LastPass Families, this feature promises to bring a more intuitive and faster password manager for every family member.

LastPass Families offers shared folders and licenses for others to use. With this addition, you can purchase and manage different licenses for your family. You can also safely and efficiently store important documents in one place. Whether it’s saving school passwords, healthcare service logins, or streaming media accounts, you can save them to your LastPass account. Those kinds of data shouldn’t be forgotten but with LastPass, everyone in the family can access should there be an emergency or death.

You can be assured that with LastPass, details and information are safe yet can be shared with people who matter. You can save your bank account details, credit cards, passwords, passports, school date, or anything important you may want your loved ones to get a hold of when you can’t. Like any other shared account, a family manager will be assigned to be responsible for adding or removing members.

LastPass Families offers a number of great features like unlimited sharing. There is still a private vault you can set where you can save more personal information. This service is simple and easy to use. If you already have a LastPass account, you can add five more family members that can have access to the family account. Just pay for the subscription, add other managers or members, and then save your information and passwords.

LastPass Families will be available before summer ends. For now, feel free to register for the early access. LastPass Premium customers can enjoy this at no extra cost for six months. You may continue with the add-on if you find the service useful.

SOURCE: LastPass